NoBroker Property Carnival in Chennai: A Gateway to Dream Homes

NoBroker, recognized as India's pioneering proptech unicorn, is thrilled to announce the NoBroker Property Carnival, set to take place on November 23 and 24, 2024, at Chennai's Hyatt Regency, Annasalai. This eagerly awaited event promises an unparalleled opportunity for potential homeowners.

The carnival will gather offerings from over 15 premier developers, including Pacifica, VGN, Purvankara, and others, establishing a one-stop platform for diverse property options in Chennai. Homebuyers can anticipate numerous on-the-spot offers and personalized payment plans.

NoBroker's commitment extends to a hassle-free experience, integrating advanced technology for every phase of purchasing a home. Expected savings, exclusive discounts, and innovative payment plans are set to offer considerable value, making this carnival a must-attend for serious homebuyers.

(With inputs from agencies.)