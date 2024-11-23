Left Menu

NoBroker Property Carnival in Chennai: A Gateway to Dream Homes

NoBroker is launching its innovative Property Carnival on November 23-24, 2024, in Chennai. This event showcases a wide selection of properties from over 15 leading developers. Attendees can benefit from exclusive offers, cutting-edge digital solutions, and significant savings, enhancing the home-buying experience in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 23-11-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 15:45 IST
NoBroker Property Carnival in Chennai: A Gateway to Dream Homes
Over 15 Top Developers Showcase RERA-Approved Projects with Exclusive Offers. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NoBroker, recognized as India's pioneering proptech unicorn, is thrilled to announce the NoBroker Property Carnival, set to take place on November 23 and 24, 2024, at Chennai's Hyatt Regency, Annasalai. This eagerly awaited event promises an unparalleled opportunity for potential homeowners.

The carnival will gather offerings from over 15 premier developers, including Pacifica, VGN, Purvankara, and others, establishing a one-stop platform for diverse property options in Chennai. Homebuyers can anticipate numerous on-the-spot offers and personalized payment plans.

NoBroker's commitment extends to a hassle-free experience, integrating advanced technology for every phase of purchasing a home. Expected savings, exclusive discounts, and innovative payment plans are set to offer considerable value, making this carnival a must-attend for serious homebuyers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024