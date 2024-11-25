Search Continues for Missing Railway Officer in Arunachal Pradesh

A senior officer from the NorthEast Frontier Railway has vanished after being swept away by the fierce current of the Lohit river at Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh, confirmed officials on Monday.

Principal Chief Safety Officer Suvendu Choudhary, 55, has been unaccounted for since Sunday afternoon when the river's powerful waters carried him away. Choudhury was visiting Tinsukia officially and had traveled to the popular tourist site with his wife.

Efforts from local police, fishermen, the State Disaster Response Force, and army personnel are underway in a bid to locate Choudhary. Railway and district officials have joined at the location to oversee and guide the search operations, which now also include aerial reconnaissance.

