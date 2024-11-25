Left Menu

Foggy Fatality: Deadly Collision Near Sarai Village

A tragic accident occurred near Sarai village when two trucks and a bus collided due to fog, resulting in the deaths of both truck drivers and injuring 12 others. The incident, which caused a traffic jam, was swiftly addressed by local police, ensuring the area was cleared promptly.

Updated: 25-11-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 16:42 IST
  • India

In a tragic accident on Monday morning, two people lost their lives and 12 others were injured when two trucks and a bus collided near Sarai village toll plaza. The incident, which occurred at approximately 7 am, was attributed to foggy conditions.

The collision involved a bus traveling from Gorakhpur to Ludhiyana, which struck the two trucks that had already collided. Both truck drivers died at the scene, and among the injured was the bus driver. Three of the injured individuals are reported to be in serious condition at the hospital.

Following the collision, a traffic jam ensued, prompting swift intervention by the police to clear the affected area and restore normal traffic flow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

