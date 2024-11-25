Passenger Protests Erupt Over Vande Bharat Express Delay in Bhopal

High drama unfolded at Bhopal's Rani Kamalapati railway station as the Vande Bharat Express bound for Delhi saw a prolonged delay of nearly 11 hours due to a technical glitch, according to officials and eyewitness accounts.

The scheduled morning departure at 5:40 a.m. was missed, leading frustrated passengers to stage a protest on the tracks, claiming they were inadequately notified about the delay. As a consequence, subsequent journeys of the train were canceled, exacerbating commuter unrest.

Jabalpur-based West Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Harshit Shrivastava confirmed the cancellations while emphasizing efforts to keep passengers informed via various channels. Meanwhile, maintenance staff at the station worked on the train, which had encountered a technical issue with a coach spring.

(With inputs from agencies.)