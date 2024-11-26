Left Menu

Tragic Plane Crash Claims Lives in Costa Rica

A tragic plane crash in Costa Rica resulted in the deaths of five out of six passengers. The wreckage was found on Monday afternoon, with one survivor in critical condition. All victims were Costa Rican nationals, according to local aviation authorities.

26-11-2024 09:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A small aircraft en route to San Jose, Costa Rica's capital, crashed on Monday afternoon, resulting in the death of five of its six passengers, as confirmed by authorities. The accident has drawn significant attention due to the tragic loss of life.

Firefighters were able to locate the wreckage and verified the fatalities. The sixth individual, as identified by the Red Cross, is a 31-year-old woman who remains in critical condition, fighting for her life.

The Costa Rican civil aviation authority reported that all passengers on board were Costa Rican nationals. The incident has prompted an investigation into the causes of the crash while the nation mourns the loss of its citizens.

