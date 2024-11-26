Tragic Plane Crash Claims Lives in Costa Rica

A small aircraft en route to San Jose, Costa Rica's capital, crashed on Monday afternoon, resulting in the death of five of its six passengers, as confirmed by authorities. The accident has drawn significant attention due to the tragic loss of life.

Firefighters were able to locate the wreckage and verified the fatalities. The sixth individual, as identified by the Red Cross, is a 31-year-old woman who remains in critical condition, fighting for her life.

The Costa Rican civil aviation authority reported that all passengers on board were Costa Rican nationals. The incident has prompted an investigation into the causes of the crash while the nation mourns the loss of its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)