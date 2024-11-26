Shashi Ruia: A Legacy of Pioneering Leadership

Shashi Ruia, co-founder of the bustling Essar Group conglomerate, passed away at 80 after a lengthy battle with illness, leaving behind a legacy of entrepreneurial innovation. Ruia, who established the metals-to-technology business alongside his brother Ravi in 1969, drew his last breath in Mumbai on November 25.

The family disclosed the timing, indicating his demise occurred around 23.55 hrs. Recently, Ruia had returned from the United States, where he was receiving treatment, about a month prior. His funeral rites will commence from Ruia House, with visitation set for 1 pm to 3 pm Tuesday, followed by a procession to the Hindu Worli Crematorium.

An entrepreneur at heart, Ruia began his career in 1965, heavily influenced by father Nand Kishore Ruia. By 1969, he and his brother had fortified Essar's foundations through work such as Chennai Port's outer breakwater. Ruia's legacy is further secured by condolences from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who praised Ruia's visionary prowess and immense contributions to India's business realm.

