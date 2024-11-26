Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Surendranagar: Ritual Journey Turns Fatal

A tragic accident in Gujarat's Surendranagar district claimed the lives of four women and injured 16 others. The collision occurred when a pickup van collided with a truck near Chotila. The victims were en route to perform 'pitru tarpan' and have been identified as members of the Rethariya family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surendranagar | Updated: 26-11-2024 11:19 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 11:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident in Gujarat's Surendranagar district resulted in the death of four women and left 16 others injured on Monday night. The incident occurred around 10:30 pm near Chotila, according to local police inspector I B Valvi.

The pickup van, carrying 20 passengers to Somnath for a religious ritual called 'pitru tarpan,' collided with a truck making a turn to a roadside hotel. Sadly, two women died at the scene and another two succumbed to injuries in hospital.

All victims are from the same family, and the injured are currently being treated at Rajkot civil hospital. The tragedy highlights growing concerns over road safety in the region.

