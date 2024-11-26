Tragic Accident in Surendranagar: Ritual Journey Turns Fatal

A tragic road accident in Gujarat's Surendranagar district resulted in the death of four women and left 16 others injured on Monday night. The incident occurred around 10:30 pm near Chotila, according to local police inspector I B Valvi.

The pickup van, carrying 20 passengers to Somnath for a religious ritual called 'pitru tarpan,' collided with a truck making a turn to a roadside hotel. Sadly, two women died at the scene and another two succumbed to injuries in hospital.

All victims are from the same family, and the injured are currently being treated at Rajkot civil hospital. The tragedy highlights growing concerns over road safety in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)