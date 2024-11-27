West Bengal's Road to Progress: Massive Infrastructure Overhaul

In a significant move towards infrastructural advancement, West Bengal has successfully repaired, widened, and reinforced 3,611 kilometers of roads at an estimated cost of Rs 3,967 crore. Announcing the completion of this massive project, PWD Minister Pulak Roy addressed the assembly on Wednesday.

Roy further highlighted the repair of damaged sections spanning 7,765 kilometers, completed at an expenditure of Rs 207 crore. These efforts underline the state's commitment to improving transportation and connectivity.

The West Bengal Highway Development Corporation Ltd is actively involved in enhancing connectivity across urban and rural areas. Notably, the four-laning of Kalyani Expressway is close to completion, promising relief from the congested NH-12, facilitating smoother vehicular movement between Kolkata and Kalyani.

