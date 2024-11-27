Maharashtra Police Cracks Down on Helmetless Bike Riders

The Maharashtra police have intensified enforcement measures against two-wheeler riders and pillion riders not wearing helmets, an official announced on Wednesday.

An official stated that the directive stems from the rising fatalities due to road accidents in the state. All senior police officials, including superintendents, are instructed to impose strict actions against helmetless two-wheeler users under the Motor Vehicles Act. Previously, penalties did not distinguish between riders and pillion passengers without helmets, but this will now change for improved data bifurcation. The official emphasized that these actions could significantly reduce fatalities among motorcycle users neglecting helmet use.

(With inputs from agencies.)