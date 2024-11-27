Maharashtra Police Cracks Down on Helmetless Bike Riders
In Maharashtra, police have mandated strict enforcement against two-wheeler riders and pillion passengers not wearing helmets due to an increase in road accident fatalities. The initiative involves categorizing penalties for helmetless riders and improving data tracking to reduce motorcycle-related deaths.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra police have intensified enforcement measures against two-wheeler riders and pillion riders not wearing helmets, an official announced on Wednesday.
An official stated that the directive stems from the rising fatalities due to road accidents in the state. All senior police officials, including superintendents, are instructed to impose strict actions against helmetless two-wheeler users under the Motor Vehicles Act. Previously, penalties did not distinguish between riders and pillion passengers without helmets, but this will now change for improved data bifurcation. The official emphasized that these actions could significantly reduce fatalities among motorcycle users neglecting helmet use.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes Givaudan Plant: Explosion Causes Fatalities and Injuries
Tragic Misstep: Unnecessary Angioplasty at Ahmedabad Hospital Leads to Fatalities
Cholera Crisis Deepens in Besieged Sudan Town: Over 400 Fatalities Feared
Tragedy Strikes as Dense Fog Causes Fatal Road Accidents in Uttar Pradesh
Bomb Cyclone Storm Devastates Pacific Northwest with Power Outages and Fatalities