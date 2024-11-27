Strengthening India-UAE Ties: Building Sustainable Real Estate Futures

In a bid to strengthen ties between India and the United Arab Emirates, the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), with support from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, organized the 'India-UAE: Shaping Sustainable Futures: Innovation and Investment in Real Estate' conference in Abu Dhabi. The event witnessed participation from government delegates and industry leaders of both nations.

The conference centered on discussions about innovative solutions and investment strategies aimed at sustainable urban development. Mohamed Ebrahim Al Mansoori, Director General of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, emphasized the UAE's commitment to sustainability, highlighting an 8% reduction in non-oil GDP and a 91% homeownership rate by 2023.

Kuldip Narayan, from India's Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, pointed out India's ambitious housing targets, aiming for 10 million homes in five years. He highlighted the need for greenfield city development and a robust regulatory framework to align infrastructure with economic growth, which is projected at 7-8% annually over the next 20 years.

