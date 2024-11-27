Left Menu

Uber Enhances Safety with New Features and Strategic Partnerships

Uber has launched new safety features including audio recording and 'Women Rider Preference' to enhance safety for riders and drivers. Audio recordings are encrypted for privacy, while the WRP feature lets female drivers select female passengers, especially for night rides. Uber is also partnering with a local NGO for safety training.

Updated: 27-11-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 21:15 IST
  • India

In a move to bolster safety for both riders and drivers, Uber unveiled several innovative features this Wednesday, including an audio recording option and a 'Women Rider Preference' (WRP) setting, especially beneficial during late-night journeys.

The newly introduced WRP feature empowers female drivers by allowing them to accept requests solely from female patrons. This initiative, along with the capacity to record audio during trips where safety is a concern, reflects Uber's commitment to rider security. Encrypted for confidentiality, these recordings are only accessible when included in a formal safety report, adhering to India's one-party consent law.

Uber's collaboration with Bengaluru-based NGO Durga intends to further safety and gender equity with virtual driver sessions addressing women's unique safety challenges. Additionally, users can now utilize the 'Safety Preferences' option for a customized safety experience, including features like trip detail sharing and RideCheck alerts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

