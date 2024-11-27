Left Menu

Wall Street Faces Pre-Thanksgiving Slump Amid Fed Speculations

Main U.S. stock indexes experienced declines, with technology stocks weighing heavily on the Nasdaq, as investors focused on the Federal Reserve's potential decisions on interest rates amidst solid consumer spending and persistent inflation. Dell, HP, and other large-cap stocks suffered further losses, intensifying the slump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 23:09 IST
Wall Street Faces Pre-Thanksgiving Slump Amid Fed Speculations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's major indexes faced a downturn on Wednesday, led by a decline in technology stocks that impacted the Nasdaq significantly. This comes as investors closely monitor the Federal Reserve's next steps regarding interest rates amidst stagnant progress in reducing inflation despite robust consumer spending.

Challenges in the tech sector amplified the market's downward trajectory. Notably, Dell and HP experienced considerable losses due to disappointing quarterly forecasts, contributing to a larger drop in the Information Technology sector. This negative sentiment extended to industry giants Nvidia and Microsoft, further influencing the Nasdaq's slide.

Amid these shifts, the Federal Reserve's minutes from its November meeting highlighted ongoing uncertainties regarding future interest-rate cuts and the impact of U.S. President-elect Trump's economic policies. As traders speculate potential adjustments in borrowing costs, the overall economic landscape remains tense, with inflation rates proving stubbornly persistent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024