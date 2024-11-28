Left Menu

Tariff Tensions: Canada and U.S. on the Brink of Trade Clash

Canada is reconsidering retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products if Donald Trump's tariff threats materialize. A Canadian official has indicated preparations are ongoing, although no decisions are formalized. The potential tariffs echo past trade spats when Canada and other countries responded to U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 28-11-2024 02:47 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 02:47 IST
Tariff Tensions: Canada and U.S. on the Brink of Trade Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

The Canadian government is proactively preparing for potential trade friction with the U.S., should President-elect Donald Trump actualize his suggested tariffs on Canadian goods. According to a senior official, Canada is strategizing possible retaliatory tariffs, though no concrete decisions have been made.

This development mirrors earlier instances during Trump's tenure when international allies, including Canada, enacted retaliatory duties in response to U.S. tariffs. In 2018, Canada imposed tariffs on imports such as U.S. steel and aluminium. Items like yogurt from Wisconsin and whiskey from Kentucky faced duties, chosen for political resonance rather than economic heft.

These tariff threats are part of Trump's broader immigration and drug control policy enforcement strategy. While Trump highlights migration issues, data suggests the Canadian border sees considerably less migrant activity than the Mexican border. The economic interdependency between the U.S. and Canada underscores the repercussions of such tariffs, with Canada being a pivotal supplier of essential resources like oil, electricity, and vital minerals. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with provincial leaders to discuss diverging strategies from Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024