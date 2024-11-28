Hitachi Set to Revolutionize Indian Railways at InnoRail 2024

In a strategic move to bolster India's railway infrastructure, Hitachi India Pvt. Ltd., in collaboration with its group entities including Hitachi Rail India and GlobalLogic, is poised to make a significant impact at the InnoRail India 2024 exhibition. The event, scheduled from November 28th to 30th at Lucknow's RDSO grounds, is organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) alongside the Railways Design and Standard Organization (RDSO).

InnoRail India serves as a prominent platform that showcases groundbreaking technological advancements for the Indian rail sector. Hitachi's involvement underscores its dedication to supporting India's rapidly evolving rail transportation landscape, seeking to contribute to modernization and digitalization efforts. Bharat Kaushal, Corporate Officer, Hitachi Ltd., emphasized the company's long-standing commitment to innovation and sustainability, reflecting its strategic vision to transform Indian railway infrastructure.

Hitachi will present an expanded portfolio that includes electrification, smart mobility solutions, and digital asset management. Mangal Dev, Head of Hitachi Rail India, highlights the introduction of the HMAX platform, engineered for predictive maintenance. With expertise in AI, IoT, and data analytics, GlobalLogic and Hitachi Digital Services enhance operational intelligence and passenger experiences. Through comprehensive solutions, Hitachi aims to strengthen its presence in India, contributing to a sustainable and efficient railway network.

