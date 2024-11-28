Left Menu

Hitachi Set to Revolutionize Indian Railways at InnoRail 2024

Hitachi India, along with its group companies, is participating in InnoRail India 2024 to showcase advanced railway technologies aimed at modernizing India's rail network through innovations in mobility, digitalization, and sustainability. The event highlights Hitachi's commitment to India's evolving transportation landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:28 IST
Hitachi Set to Revolutionize Indian Railways at InnoRail 2024
Hitachi India Pvt. Ltd.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster India's railway infrastructure, Hitachi India Pvt. Ltd., in collaboration with its group entities including Hitachi Rail India and GlobalLogic, is poised to make a significant impact at the InnoRail India 2024 exhibition. The event, scheduled from November 28th to 30th at Lucknow's RDSO grounds, is organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) alongside the Railways Design and Standard Organization (RDSO).

InnoRail India serves as a prominent platform that showcases groundbreaking technological advancements for the Indian rail sector. Hitachi's involvement underscores its dedication to supporting India's rapidly evolving rail transportation landscape, seeking to contribute to modernization and digitalization efforts. Bharat Kaushal, Corporate Officer, Hitachi Ltd., emphasized the company's long-standing commitment to innovation and sustainability, reflecting its strategic vision to transform Indian railway infrastructure.

Hitachi will present an expanded portfolio that includes electrification, smart mobility solutions, and digital asset management. Mangal Dev, Head of Hitachi Rail India, highlights the introduction of the HMAX platform, engineered for predictive maintenance. With expertise in AI, IoT, and data analytics, GlobalLogic and Hitachi Digital Services enhance operational intelligence and passenger experiences. Through comprehensive solutions, Hitachi aims to strengthen its presence in India, contributing to a sustainable and efficient railway network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024