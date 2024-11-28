Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Two Devastating Road Accidents in Gujarat

Seven people lost their lives in two separate road accidents in Gujarat and the Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. A luxury bus collided with a truck, and a car overturned after hitting a rock, leading to multiple fatalities.

In a tragic turn of events, seven individuals were killed in two separate road accidents in Gujarat and the surrounding Union territory, according to police reports on Thursday.

The first fatal incident occurred Wednesday morning when a private luxury bus collided with a truck on the Tarapur-Dharmaj road near Petlad town in Anand district. Three men were pronounced dead at the scene while 15 others were injured and taken to a local hospital. A case of rash and negligent driving has been filed against the bus driver.

In another mishap on the same day, a car carrying five friends from Surat crashed into a rock on Khanvel-Dudhani road in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, overturning multiple times. Four occupants died immediately, while the fifth was hospitalized for injuries.

