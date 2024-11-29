Left Menu

BFSI India Leadership Conclave-2024: Navigating Digital Transformation

The BFSI India Leadership Conclave-2024 gathered eminent leaders in Mumbai to discuss the future of India's financial services sector. Focused on technological innovation and strategic growth, the event highlighted AI's transformative role and underscored the potential of rural India in shaping the nation's economic trajectory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-11-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 12:51 IST
Industry Stalwarts Gather at BFSI India Leadership Conclave Hosted by Eternal Corporate Media. Image Credit: ANI
The BFSI India Leadership Conclave-2024, hosted at Mumbai's ITC Grand Central, served as a platform for industry leaders from banking, finance, and technology to deliberate on the evolving landscape of India's financial services sector. Organized by Eternal Corporate Media Pvt. Ltd., the conclave accentuated innovation and strategic growth as cornerstones of the nation's digital advancement.

Alok Ranjan Tiwari, Managing Director & CEO of Eternal Corporate Media Pvt. Ltd., opened the event by stressing the necessity of collaboration among sector stakeholders to propel growth and innovation. A keynote address by Sandip Patel, Managing Director of IBM India & South Asia, underscored the pivotal role of AI in India's Digital Renaissance and its potential impact on industries and society.

The event featured dynamic discussions on the interplay of AI, blockchain, and cloud technologies in reshaping the BFSI sector. Conversations also highlighted the untapped potential of rural India, advocating for sustainable, community-centric projects and green financing. The conclave emphasized the need for future-ready strategies and innovation-led growth in the BFSI sector.

