Adani Group Denies US Charges Amidst Legal Scrutiny

The Adani Group has refuted allegations of bribery and fraud by the US Department of Justice and SEC against its top executives, including Chairman Gautam Adani. The Ministry of External Affairs clarifies that the situation involves private entities and India has not received any legal requests from the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:35 IST
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, addressed allegations against top executives of the Adani Group during a press briefing on Friday, emphasizing that the issue remains a legal matter between private firms and individuals and the US Department of Justice.

Jaiswal clarified that the Indian government was unaware of the developments beforehand and highlighted that any foreign government's request for legal actions, like a summons or arrest warrant, falls under mutual legal assistance, which is scrutinized on its own merits. No such request has been received from the US.

The allegations involve prominent figures, including Adani Group's Chairman, Gautam Adani, and other executives, accused of bribery in a scheme unveiled by US courts. In response, the Adani Group has dismissed the claims as false and reiterated its commitment to governance and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

