Adani Group Denies US Charges Amidst Legal Scrutiny

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, addressed allegations against top executives of the Adani Group during a press briefing on Friday, emphasizing that the issue remains a legal matter between private firms and individuals and the US Department of Justice.

Jaiswal clarified that the Indian government was unaware of the developments beforehand and highlighted that any foreign government's request for legal actions, like a summons or arrest warrant, falls under mutual legal assistance, which is scrutinized on its own merits. No such request has been received from the US.

The allegations involve prominent figures, including Adani Group's Chairman, Gautam Adani, and other executives, accused of bribery in a scheme unveiled by US courts. In response, the Adani Group has dismissed the claims as false and reiterated its commitment to governance and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)