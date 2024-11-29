Left Menu

IndiGo Expands Horizons: New Direct Kolkata-Phuket Flights

Starting December 27, IndiGo will launch daily direct flights between Kolkata and Phuket. This expansion follows IndiGo's existing flight from Delhi and aims to enhance their network by meeting the growing travel demand from India to Thailand. The move also aims to support increased trade and tourism between the regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-11-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 20:10 IST
IndiGo Expands Horizons: New Direct Kolkata-Phuket Flights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Starting December 27, low-cost carrier IndiGo will introduce daily direct flights between Kolkata and Phuket, further enhancing their international network, the airline announced on Friday.

This new Kolkata-Phuket route is IndiGo's second direct flight to Phuket, in addition to the existing service from Delhi. The addition aims to serve the rising number of Indian tourists visiting Thailand, according to the airline's statement.

Vinay Malhotra, head of global sales at IndiGo, emphasized the expansion into Thailand from Kolkata, adding a daily flight to Phuket while maintaining 11 weekly flights to Bangkok. With the expansion, IndiGo's operations between India and Thailand will total 93 flights per week. The city's infrastructure is evolving to support this growing travel demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024