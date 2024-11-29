IndiGo Expands Horizons: New Direct Kolkata-Phuket Flights

Starting December 27, low-cost carrier IndiGo will introduce daily direct flights between Kolkata and Phuket, further enhancing their international network, the airline announced on Friday.

This new Kolkata-Phuket route is IndiGo's second direct flight to Phuket, in addition to the existing service from Delhi. The addition aims to serve the rising number of Indian tourists visiting Thailand, according to the airline's statement.

Vinay Malhotra, head of global sales at IndiGo, emphasized the expansion into Thailand from Kolkata, adding a daily flight to Phuket while maintaining 11 weekly flights to Bangkok. With the expansion, IndiGo's operations between India and Thailand will total 93 flights per week. The city's infrastructure is evolving to support this growing travel demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)