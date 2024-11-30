Left Menu

Brazil's Bold Fiscal Moves: Balancing Act Amid Investor Skepticism

Brazil's currency rebounded after congressional leaders postponed income tax reform. Finance Minister Haddad emphasized fiscal commitment beyond spending cuts. Investors were skeptical about new measures by President Lula's administration, citing rising public debt. Haddad stressed government's focus on reducing budget deficit and fiscal responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 00:19 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 00:19 IST
Brazil's currency rebounded on Friday from its record lows, following announcements by congressional leaders to delay income tax reform and a firm fiscal commitment from the finance minister.

Despite efforts by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's administration to control expenses, investor skepticism persisted due to the rising public sector debt, which climbed to 78.6% of GDP in October. Haddad underscored the need for fiscal responsibility without resorting to magical solutions.

The Brazilian real strengthened slightly as Lower House Speaker Arthur Lira and Senate head Rodrigo Pacheco stressed the importance of fiscal discipline. The government announced a 70 billion reais savings package but unexpectedly included income tax reform, sparking concerns over fiscal stimulus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

