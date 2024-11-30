Taiwan's New Global Brand Campaign: 'Waves of Wonder'

In a move to bolster its post-pandemic tourism allure, Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) has rolled out an ambitious new brand campaign, christened 'Taiwan - Waves of Wonder.' With a striking new logo and a series of animated short films, this initiative seeks to breathe vibrant life into Taiwan's tourism sector.

The campaign invites global tourists to 'engage now,' showcasing Taiwan's all-season beauty and hospitality. It aims to hit a milestone of 10 million international tourist arrivals this year, marking a notable jump from the previous year's 6.48 million. The brand's latest iteration artistically blends images of Taiwan's natural and infrastructural beauty, with a logo capturing the orange hues of sunrise, symbolizing a bright future for Taiwan's tourism sector.

Highlighting Taiwan's modern and cultural attractions, the campaign promotes Taiwan as a year-round destination. TTA plans a robust global marketing strategy, leveraging leading travel exhibitions, media advertising, and strategic social media engagement to amplify the campaign's reach and strengthen Taiwan's image as a top-quality tourist destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)