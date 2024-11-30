Italy and India: A Strategic Partnership Across Continents
Italy proposes to serve as a gateway for India to Europe, with India reciprocating the role for Italy into Asia. This mutual cooperation aims to strengthen economic, technological, and industrial ties. With significant trade routes passing through the Arabian peninsula, collaboration extends beyond commerce.
Italy has positioned itself as a key gateway for India to access the vast European market, according to Italian Minister Adolfo Urso. Conversely, India could serve as a strategic landing base for Italy in Asia, fostering mutual business opportunities.
Minister Urso highlighted the importance of this collaboration during his visit to India, alongside the 93-year-old Italian ship Amerigo Vespucci's call on Mumbai port. He emphasized the necessity to enhance communication channels between the two nations amidst new geopolitical events.
He stressed the potential for this commercial connection to extend beyond trade, suggesting avenues for cooperation in scientific and technological fields. Bilateral trade stands at USD 14 billion, with a call for increased investments to create robust industrial partnerships in both regions.
