Tata Starbucks to Brew Expansion with 1,000 Cafes Target
Tata Consumer Products aims to expand its coffee business in India, planning to grow Starbucks cafes to 1,000 locations by FY2027-28. Despite recent losses, the joint venture witnesses growth opportunities in coffee and vending business. There's an emphasis on scaling operations while ensuring profitability.
New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 15:35 IST
Tata Consumer Products sees significant potential in India's coffee market and intends to increase its Starbucks presence, targeting 1,000 cafes by FY2027-28, according to MD & CEO Sunil D'souza.
Despite current losses, the Tata Starbucks joint venture is focusing on expansion, with a strategic emphasis on profitability and operational efficiency.
The company sees major growth opportunities in the coffee segment and vending business, aiming to capitalize on the growing coffee demand across urban and smaller towns in India.
