Tata Starbucks to Brew Expansion with 1,000 Cafes Target

Tata Consumer Products sees significant potential in India's coffee market and intends to increase its Starbucks presence, targeting 1,000 cafes by FY2027-28, according to MD & CEO Sunil D'souza.

Despite current losses, the Tata Starbucks joint venture is focusing on expansion, with a strategic emphasis on profitability and operational efficiency.

The company sees major growth opportunities in the coffee segment and vending business, aiming to capitalize on the growing coffee demand across urban and smaller towns in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)