Left Menu

India and France Strengthen Economic Bonds Amid Global Turbulence

India and France aim to deepen economic and trade ties, building on their strong defence partnership. The focus is on mutual growth, amid global challenges like geopolitical unrest and new trade negotiations with the EU. Both nations see vast opportunities in energy, technology, and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 16:59 IST
India and France Strengthen Economic Bonds Amid Global Turbulence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and France are fortifying their economic and trade ties as core components of their strategic partnership. French Foreign Trade Minister Sophie Primas emphasized the importance of alliances with trusted nations during these turbulent global times, citing the existing robust defence cooperation between the two nations.

In an interview, Primas noted that French companies are keen on expanding their footprint in India, particularly in sectors such as aeronautics, energy infrastructure, and sustainable development. She pointed out the shared trust and growing economic exchanges that have characterized India-France relations over the years.

Primas also discussed the ongoing negotiations for a comprehensive free trade agreement between India and the European Union. This agreement is expected to enhance bilateral trade, which is already witnessing significant growth, with notable increases reported in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024