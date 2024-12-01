India and France Strengthen Economic Bonds Amid Global Turbulence

India and France are fortifying their economic and trade ties as core components of their strategic partnership. French Foreign Trade Minister Sophie Primas emphasized the importance of alliances with trusted nations during these turbulent global times, citing the existing robust defence cooperation between the two nations.

In an interview, Primas noted that French companies are keen on expanding their footprint in India, particularly in sectors such as aeronautics, energy infrastructure, and sustainable development. She pointed out the shared trust and growing economic exchanges that have characterized India-France relations over the years.

Primas also discussed the ongoing negotiations for a comprehensive free trade agreement between India and the European Union. This agreement is expected to enhance bilateral trade, which is already witnessing significant growth, with notable increases reported in recent years.

