Currency Tensions: Rates and Rebounds Shape Global Markets

The dollar began the week with caution as markets anticipated potential shifts in U.S. interest rate policies, while Japan's yen displayed strength on speculation of domestic rate rises.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda hinted at imminent interest rate hikes, driven by Tokyo's rising inflation data. Analysts, including Barclays' Christian Keller, project labor earnings data will highlight further wage growth, supporting additional rate increases.

Global currency markets remain volatile, with the U.S. economy's resilience bolstering the dollar, and European political uncertainty adding pressure. Upcoming central bank decisions and economic data releases are set to shape market dynamics as 2025 approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)