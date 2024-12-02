Ola Electric Sets Sights on Monumental Network Expansion

In a bold move to expand its market presence, Ola Electric has announced a significant enhancement of its distribution network, aiming to establish 4,000 outlets by the end of 2024. This initiative represents one of the largest expansions of electric vehicle distribution networks globally, highlighting Ola's dedication to increasing EV adoption across India.

By covering all pin codes nationwide and equipping new locations with service facilities, Ola Electric is poised to become India's largest EV distributor. Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman & Managing Director, emphasized this development as a transformative step towards electric mobility, expanding beyond metropolitan areas to reach rural and semi-urban regions, thereby invigorating the country's EV market.

Despite a smaller network compared to traditional two-wheeler manufacturers, Ola Electric has maintained its leadership through a direct-to-consumer model and competitive product offerings. Recently, the company launched the Gig and S1 Z scooter range, designed with versatility in mind, to meet the needs of a diverse customer base.

Ola Electric's expansion strategy includes not only an ambitious store rollout but also a comprehensive service initiative under the #HyperService tag, committed to providing extensive after-sales support. The company also plans to collaborate with 10,000 partners and train 100,000 mechanics by 2025 to support the expanding EV ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)