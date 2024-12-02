Samsung and TVF Bring Galaxy A16 5G to Life with Engaging Storytelling

Samsung, in collaboration with Cheil India and The Viral Fever (TVF), has launched an engaging series showcasing the Galaxy A16 5G. Known for its gripping storytelling, TVF effectively connects with audiences across India, capturing relatability with authentic characters from both urban and rural settings.

Utilizing TVF's narrative strength, Samsung highlights the Galaxy A16 5G as an exemplary mass-market device ideal for tier-2 and tier-3 towns. The series introduces episodes where the Galaxy A16 5G seamlessly integrates into daily life, demonstrating its advanced features like a Super AMOLED display and Triple Lens camera while maintaining affordability and reliability.

Vijay Koshy, TVF President, emphasized the campaign's authenticity and the device's role as a daily life companion for diverse users. Aditya Babbar, Samsung India's VP, reiterated the brand's commitment to delivering superior technology experiences across India. Cheil India's Kaushik Datta highlighted the innovative influencer marketing strategy, turning beloved TVF characters into relatable ambassadors.

(With inputs from agencies.)