Left Menu

Surge in India's Housing Market: Delhi-NCR Leads with 32% Hike

India's residential markets experienced a significant 11% annual rise in housing prices during the September quarter. Delhi-NCR witnessed the highest increase at 32%, driven by robust demand and market sentiment. The upward trend has been consistent for 15 quarters, signaling strong homebuyer confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 13:06 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 13:06 IST
Surge in India's Housing Market: Delhi-NCR Leads with 32% Hike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A new report highlights a substantial 11% annual increase in housing prices across India's eight major residential markets during the September quarter, with Delhi-NCR leading the charge at 32% appreciation.

The study, jointly conducted by CREDAI, Colliers, and Liases Foras, marks the 15th consecutive quarter of rising home prices since 2021, emphasizing robust demand and positive market sentiments.

CREDAI's National President Boman Irani and other industry experts highlighted that the consistent price surge indicates strong homebuyer confidence and affordability, although some markets like MMR and Pune are beginning to stabilize.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024