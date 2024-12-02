Surge in India's Housing Market: Delhi-NCR Leads with 32% Hike

A new report highlights a substantial 11% annual increase in housing prices across India's eight major residential markets during the September quarter, with Delhi-NCR leading the charge at 32% appreciation.

The study, jointly conducted by CREDAI, Colliers, and Liases Foras, marks the 15th consecutive quarter of rising home prices since 2021, emphasizing robust demand and positive market sentiments.

CREDAI's National President Boman Irani and other industry experts highlighted that the consistent price surge indicates strong homebuyer confidence and affordability, although some markets like MMR and Pune are beginning to stabilize.

(With inputs from agencies.)