Tourism Trends: A Decline in South Asian Cross-Border Visits

India's tourism sector has seen a noticeable decline in foreign tourists from Bangladesh during July and August this year, as reported by the Ministry of Tourism to the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in a written response, highlighted the decreased influx of tourists from Bangladesh in July and August 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. A similar downturn has been recorded for Bangladeshi tourists visiting India during this timeframe.

Data from the Bureau of Immigration shows that 12,85,783 foreign tourists traveled to Bangladesh between January and August 2024, a fall from the 14,15,158 visitors during the same months in the previous year. The tourism industry is analyzing these trends for future strategies.

