Left Menu

Tourism Trends: A Decline in South Asian Cross-Border Visits

India has witnessed a decline in foreign tourist arrivals from Bangladesh during July and August 2024, compared to the same period of the previous year. Additionally, there has been a decrease in the overall number of tourists traveling between the two countries throughout the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:43 IST
Tourism Trends: A Decline in South Asian Cross-Border Visits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's tourism sector has seen a noticeable decline in foreign tourists from Bangladesh during July and August this year, as reported by the Ministry of Tourism to the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in a written response, highlighted the decreased influx of tourists from Bangladesh in July and August 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. A similar downturn has been recorded for Bangladeshi tourists visiting India during this timeframe.

Data from the Bureau of Immigration shows that 12,85,783 foreign tourists traveled to Bangladesh between January and August 2024, a fall from the 14,15,158 visitors during the same months in the previous year. The tourism industry is analyzing these trends for future strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024