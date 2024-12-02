Tragic Road Accident Claims Student's Life in Dausa

A road accident in Dausa district of Rajasthan resulted in the tragic death of Mohit Saini, a 19-year-old Class 11 student, police reported on Monday.

Saini and two friends were returning home late Sunday night from an event when the bike they were on collided with a stationary dumper truck near Mundiyakheda village.

The collision, believed to have occurred due to the driver's loss of control, left Saini dead and the two other passengers injured. The victim's body was released to the family after a Monday morning post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)