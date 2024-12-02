Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Student's Life in Dausa

Mohit Saini, a Class 11 student, was killed in a road accident in Rajasthan's Dausa district. The accident occurred when a bike hit a parked dumper truck, injuring two other youths. The mishap took place after a night programme. The body was handed over to family post-mortem.

Updated: 02-12-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 16:15 IST
A road accident in Dausa district of Rajasthan resulted in the tragic death of Mohit Saini, a 19-year-old Class 11 student, police reported on Monday.

Saini and two friends were returning home late Sunday night from an event when the bike they were on collided with a stationary dumper truck near Mundiyakheda village.

The collision, believed to have occurred due to the driver's loss of control, left Saini dead and the two other passengers injured. The victim's body was released to the family after a Monday morning post-mortem.

