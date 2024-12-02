Odisha Potato Panic: A Crisis of Supply and Price
The Odisha Assembly expressed concern over potato scarcity and rising prices, blaming the state government. Opposition claims lack of effective measures, while retail prices soar. Allegations of misleading statements by officials and calls for swift action from the government have increased public frustration.
The Odisha Assembly is embroiled in a heated debate over the acute scarcity and rising prices of potatoes, with opposition members pinning responsibility on the state government. The issue has sparked significant concern among the public, particularly as potato prices in the retail market have reached alarming levels.
Opposition Chief Whip Pramila Mallik criticized the government for its failure to stabilize prices and ensure the availability of essential goods. Allegations have emerged that unscrupulous traders are exploiting poor consumers during this crisis. Similar sentiments were voiced by Congress Legislature Party Leader Rama Chandra Kadam, who reiterated claims that the BJP-led government failed to meet public needs.
Amid growing discontent, truckloads of potatoes from Uttar Pradesh have begun arriving in Odisha, albeit amidst ongoing debates about the state's governance and accountability. The Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department has mobilized enforcement squads to address price gouging, while the Assembly continues to demand a definitive resolution to the crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
