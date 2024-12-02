Left Menu

Empowering India's Retail with Coca-Cola's Innovative Initiatives

As India aims for a $35 trillion economy by 2047, Coca-Cola India supports the growth of its non-alcoholic beverage sector through innovative retail solutions, empowering retailers and boosting consumer engagement via advanced cooler technology and the Super Power Retailer Program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to align with India's ambitious economic goals, Coca-Cola India is actively enhancing the nation's retail environment with cutting-edge solutions. As the non-alcoholic beverage sector plays a key role in economic growth, Coca-Cola is introducing innovative cooler technologies to strengthen retail networks.

The Super Power Retailer Program, part of Coca-Cola India's strategy, empowers retailers with skills in product management and consumer engagement. Partnering with the National Skill Development Corporation, the program aims to sustain retail competition amidst the growing dominance of e-commerce.

Coca-Cola's commitment extends further with the Coke Buddy initiative, offering AI-driven solutions to kiranas. This approach not only boosts retailer productivity but also aligns with India's vision of 'Viksit Bharat,' ensuring Coca-Cola remains a significant contributor to the country's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

