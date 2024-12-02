Sailing Forward: Uber's 'Shikara' Revolutionizes Water Transport in Kashmir

Uber has introduced its inaugural water transport service in Asia, 'Uber Shikara', at the picturesque Dal Lake in Kashmir. This initiative, which merges technology with tradition, allows tourists to pre-book shikara rides through the popular ride-hailing app. Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia, booked the first ride.

The service marks a significant milestone for Uber, being the first of its kind in Asia, following similar launches in European locations like Venice. Initially, Uber has teamed up with seven local shikara owners, with plans for expansion based on demand. Notably, Uber will not charge fees from shikara operators, ensuring full fares benefit the boat operators directly.

Rides will be charged at government-regulated rates, assuring fair pricing for tourists. Each shikara can seat four passengers and is available for one-hour bookings between 10 am and 5 pm. As Uber Shikara gains momentum, it is expected to enhance tourism and benefit local operators, transforming travel in Dal Lake.

