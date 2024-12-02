Left Menu

Norway Strengthens Polish Airspace with F-35 Deployment

Norway announced the deployment of F-35 jets and NASAMS air defense systems to Poland's strategic logistics hub, enhancing military support for Ukraine. Scheduled for early December, this move involves approximately 100 soldiers to secure Rzeszow's airspace, a critical point in aiding Ukraine's defense efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Norway's defense ministry announced plans to enhance military support in Eastern Europe by deploying F-35 fighter jets and NASAMS air defense systems to a key logistics hub in Poland. Scheduled to commence in early December, this strategic move aims to fortify the airspace over Rzeszow airport, a pivotal point for coordinating military aid to Ukraine.

The ministry confirmed that approximately 100 soldiers, along with the advanced military equipment, will be dispatched to Poland. This deployment underscores Norway's commitment to ensuring that critical aid intended for Ukraine effectively reaches its destination, particularly during these crucial times of conflict.

Defense Minister Bjoern Arild Gram emphasized Ukraine's urgent need for military support, highlighting Poland's role as an essential logistics hub in this effort. As tensions continue in the region, Norway's contribution is seen as a significant step towards fortifying the coordination and delivery of military assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

