Record-Breaking Passenger Numbers: TSA Sets New Screening Milestone
The TSA reported screening a record 3.08 million passengers in one day during the Thanksgiving travel peak, highlighting a significant increase in holiday travel compared to previous years.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:57 IST
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced a historic milestone, screening 3.08 million airline passengers on Sunday—a record for a single day.
This unprecedented figure coincides with the busiest day of the Thanksgiving travel season, reflecting a robust rebound in air travel.
Airlines for America had estimated that U.S. carriers would transport over 31 million passengers during the holiday period, marking an increase from the nearly 29 million passengers in the same timeframe the previous year.
