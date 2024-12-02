Record-Breaking Passenger Numbers: TSA Sets New Screening Milestone

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced a historic milestone, screening 3.08 million airline passengers on Sunday—a record for a single day.

This unprecedented figure coincides with the busiest day of the Thanksgiving travel season, reflecting a robust rebound in air travel.

Airlines for America had estimated that U.S. carriers would transport over 31 million passengers during the holiday period, marking an increase from the nearly 29 million passengers in the same timeframe the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)