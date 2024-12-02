Market Shifts: Tech Stocks Propel Indices Amid Economic Insights
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained amid strong tech stock performance and key economic data releases. Intel's CEO change spurred positive sentiment. Investors are eyeing November's nonfarm payrolls report, while analysts speculate on potential impacts of Republican policies on corporate performance and inflation.
The U.S. stock markets displayed mixed movements as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose on Monday, driven by solid gains in technology stocks. Intel experienced a notable jump following the announcement of CEO Pat Gelsinger's retirement.
Key economic releases, including the November nonfarm payrolls due on Friday, kept investor focus intact. The manufacturing sector showed signs of recovery as the ISM PMI increased to 48.7 in November, surpassing estimates. Economic activity indices also received upward revisions.
Amidst a week packed with economic indicators and numerous Federal Reserve commentaries, investors anticipate how Republican policies could affect the economy. Analysts remain vigilant over potential inflationary pressures and the Fed's response. Declining issues outpaced advancers in both major exchanges, highlighting market caution.
