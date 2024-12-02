Left Menu

Market Shifts: Tech Stocks Propel Indices Amid Economic Insights

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained amid strong tech stock performance and key economic data releases. Intel's CEO change spurred positive sentiment. Investors are eyeing November's nonfarm payrolls report, while analysts speculate on potential impacts of Republican policies on corporate performance and inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:57 IST
Market Shifts: Tech Stocks Propel Indices Amid Economic Insights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. stock markets displayed mixed movements as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose on Monday, driven by solid gains in technology stocks. Intel experienced a notable jump following the announcement of CEO Pat Gelsinger's retirement.

Key economic releases, including the November nonfarm payrolls due on Friday, kept investor focus intact. The manufacturing sector showed signs of recovery as the ISM PMI increased to 48.7 in November, surpassing estimates. Economic activity indices also received upward revisions.

Amidst a week packed with economic indicators and numerous Federal Reserve commentaries, investors anticipate how Republican policies could affect the economy. Analysts remain vigilant over potential inflationary pressures and the Fed's response. Declining issues outpaced advancers in both major exchanges, highlighting market caution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024