Rajasthan Mined for Success: Chief Minister's Vision for Mineral Wealth

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma recently underscored the significant potential that the state's mineral resources hold for boosting employment and state revenue. Addressing a review meeting of the Mines and Petroleum Department, he emphasized that the mining sector directly and indirectly employs about 30 lakh people.

Sharma stressed that the effective exploitation of mineral wealth remains a top priority for the state government to increase revenue in this sector. To this end, he instructed officials to set clear targets and expedite exploration efforts. He also called for enhanced transparency in the auction process by identifying new mining areas.

In addition to this, Sharma urged the formation of an assessment committee to regularly oversee the Mines Department's activities. He also advised engaging with firms on a refinery project, aiming for its swift implementation to further enhance Rajasthan's mining capabilities for public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)