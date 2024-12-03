Left Menu

Tragic Night: Five Medical Students' Lives Lost in Coastal Collision

A night out with friends ended in tragedy for five medical students from a coastal district, killed when their car collided with a bus. Family and friends, who had been in touch with them just before the accident, are left heartbroken. The incident underscores the devastating impact of road accidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 03-12-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 12:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic night unfolded for five medical students after a horrific accident in a coastal district claimed their lives, leaving the community in mourning. The accident occurred when their rented car collided with a KSRTC bus, killing the students instantly and injuring six others.

The victims, first-year MBBS students from Vandanam Government Medical College, included Mohammed Abdul Jabbar, Mohammed Ibrahim, Devanandan, Ayush Shaji, and Srideep. CCTV footage showed the car skidding on a rainy night, crashing into the bus. Eyewitnesses described the urgent rescue efforts and the haunting screams of the victims.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended condolences, terming the incident a deeply saddening occurrence. As police continue to investigate, the families and friends of the deceased are left grappling with an unthinkable loss, highlighting the dangers of reckless driving and the fragile nature of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

