Lebanese Families' Emotional Return Amid Ceasefire

In a significant development, Lebanese families displaced in Iraq are beginning their journey home following a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. The halt in hostilities has encouraged many to return to southern Lebanon, even amid widespread destruction.

Ali Abdulla, a resident of southern Lebanon, expressed determination to return home, saying, "Even if we find our homes destroyed, we will sit on the ground." More than 20,000 Lebanese fled to Iraq at the height of the conflict, according to official statistics.

However, while some families are taking flights from Najaf to Beirut, others remain skeptical due to damaged infrastructure in their homeland. Iraqi local authorities report hundreds of Lebanese crossing into Syria daily, highlighting the arduous journey back home. Meanwhile, supportive measures by Iraq's government and Shi'ite institutions continue ensuring safety for the displaced.

