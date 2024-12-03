Left Menu

Tragedies in Uttar Pradesh: Road Mishaps Claim Lives

Two tragic accidents occurred in Uttar Pradesh: a truck veered off a bridge in Bijnor, killing the driver Vedprakash and passenger Tilakraj, while in Siauhaara a two-year-old girl, Ayesha, was fatally struck by a train.

In a tragic spate of incidents, a truck lost control near Swaheri, Bijnor, plunging off an overbridge and resulting in the deaths of Vedprakash, 60, and Tilakraj, 40. The truck was en route from Hisar to Kotdwar loaded with goods.

Uday Pratap, Station House Officer, confirmed the fatalities and indicated that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations to ascertain further details.

In an equally heartbreaking incident in Siauhaara, a toddler named Ayesha was struck by a train. Siauhaara's Station House Officer, Amit Kumar, reported that the child had followed her father, Sonu, and was hit by a train while crossing the tracks. Formalities have been completed, and Ayesha's body has been returned to her family.

