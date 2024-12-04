Tragic Accident Claims Three Lives on Gujarat Highway
Three family members died and two were injured when their car hit a road divider and collided with a truck on a highway in Gujarat. The incident occurred as the family returned to Surat after a wedding, resulting from a tire burst causing the driver to lose control.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kheda | Updated: 04-12-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 09:44 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident on a highway in Gujarat's Kheda district claimed the lives of three family members and injured two others, according to police reports on Wednesday.
The accident occurred around 10 pm on Tuesday on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Bilodra village. The affected family was en route to Surat after attending a wedding in Rajasthan.
The car's driver lost control of the vehicle after a tire burst, causing the car to jump the road divider and crash into a container truck coming from the opposite direction, as detailed by an official from the Nadiad rural police station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Road Safety Set to Improve with New Traffic Radar Regulations
SA Hosts 2024 Road Safety Summit to Tackle Rising Traffic Fatalities Ahead of Holiday Season
Punjab's Road Safety Overhaul: A New Era of Traffic Regulation
Tragic Collision on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway Claims Three Lives
Sevu Reece Fined After Car Crash Incident: A Wake-Up Call for Change