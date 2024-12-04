Tragic Accident Claims Three Lives on Gujarat Highway

A tragic accident on a highway in Gujarat's Kheda district claimed the lives of three family members and injured two others, according to police reports on Wednesday.

The accident occurred around 10 pm on Tuesday on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Bilodra village. The affected family was en route to Surat after attending a wedding in Rajasthan.

The car's driver lost control of the vehicle after a tire burst, causing the car to jump the road divider and crash into a container truck coming from the opposite direction, as detailed by an official from the Nadiad rural police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)