Tragic Accident Claims Three Lives on Gujarat Highway

Three family members died and two were injured when their car hit a road divider and collided with a truck on a highway in Gujarat. The incident occurred as the family returned to Surat after a wedding, resulting from a tire burst causing the driver to lose control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kheda | Updated: 04-12-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 09:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident on a highway in Gujarat's Kheda district claimed the lives of three family members and injured two others, according to police reports on Wednesday.

The accident occurred around 10 pm on Tuesday on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Bilodra village. The affected family was en route to Surat after attending a wedding in Rajasthan.

The car's driver lost control of the vehicle after a tire burst, causing the car to jump the road divider and crash into a container truck coming from the opposite direction, as detailed by an official from the Nadiad rural police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

