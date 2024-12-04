Market Steadiness Ahead of Political Drama in France

French government bonds traded steadily on Wednesday as the nation awaited a potentially pivotal vote on no-confidence motions in its parliament, threatening to unseat Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government. This stability in bonds highlights the market's resilience despite political uncertainties.

Meanwhile, European Central Bank's Robert Holzmann hinted at a possible interest rate cut, aligning with market expectations of a 25-basis point reduction. With a 27% chance for a steeper cut, investor eyes remain on the ECB's upcoming meeting.

French 10-year OAT yields were almost unchanged, narrowing the premium over German Bunds, while swaps hit highs unseen since 2020. Germany's bond yields maintained steadiness, and France prepared for major bond auctions, underscoring the day's financial landscape.

