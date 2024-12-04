Left Menu

Market Steadiness Ahead of Political Drama in France

French government bonds remained stable as France anticipated a no-confidence vote. This comes amid ECB policy speculations and market reactions to South Korea's brief martial law. Key events include steady yields, narrowed spreads, and upcoming bond auctions in both France and Germany.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-12-2024 13:06 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 13:04 IST
Market Steadiness Ahead of Political Drama in France
Michel Barnier Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

French government bonds traded steadily on Wednesday as the nation awaited a potentially pivotal vote on no-confidence motions in its parliament, threatening to unseat Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government. This stability in bonds highlights the market's resilience despite political uncertainties.

Meanwhile, European Central Bank's Robert Holzmann hinted at a possible interest rate cut, aligning with market expectations of a 25-basis point reduction. With a 27% chance for a steeper cut, investor eyes remain on the ECB's upcoming meeting.

French 10-year OAT yields were almost unchanged, narrowing the premium over German Bunds, while swaps hit highs unseen since 2020. Germany's bond yields maintained steadiness, and France prepared for major bond auctions, underscoring the day's financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024