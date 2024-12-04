Left Menu

SUNDAY Expands Global Reach with Luxury Hotels in UK and UAE

SUNDAY, a luxury hotel brand by OYO and SoftBank, launches its first international properties in the UK and UAE. With this move, OYO aims to bolster its premium portfolio worldwide. SUNDAY Lansbury Heritage in London and SUNDAY Holiday International Hotel in Dubai mark the brand’s significant overseas expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 14:47 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 14:27 IST
SUNDAY Expands Global Reach with Luxury Hotels in UK and UAE
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

SUNDAY, the luxury hotel brand backed by OYO's parent company and SoftBank, has made significant strides in international expansion. The brand has unveiled its first overseas properties in the UK and UAE, reflecting a strategic move to enhance its premium offerings globally.

The newly launched SUNDAY Lansbury Heritage Hotel near London's Canary Wharf and the SUNDAY Holiday International Hotel in Dubai signal the brand's commitment to experience-driven accommodations. The hotel in London, a Grade II listed building, spans a rich history, while the Dubai hotel further establishes the brand’s footprint in luxury travel destinations.

Originally launched in May 2023 in India, the SUNDAY brand plans to increase its presence from three to 25 properties in India by March 2025. Puneet Yadav, Head of Oravel's UK business, emphasized that the demand for premium stays drives this expansion, allowing OYO to cater to the luxury market while offering value across all tiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024