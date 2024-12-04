SUNDAY Expands Global Reach with Luxury Hotels in UK and UAE
SUNDAY, a luxury hotel brand by OYO and SoftBank, launches its first international properties in the UK and UAE. With this move, OYO aims to bolster its premium portfolio worldwide. SUNDAY Lansbury Heritage in London and SUNDAY Holiday International Hotel in Dubai mark the brand’s significant overseas expansion.
SUNDAY, the luxury hotel brand backed by OYO's parent company and SoftBank, has made significant strides in international expansion. The brand has unveiled its first overseas properties in the UK and UAE, reflecting a strategic move to enhance its premium offerings globally.
The newly launched SUNDAY Lansbury Heritage Hotel near London's Canary Wharf and the SUNDAY Holiday International Hotel in Dubai signal the brand's commitment to experience-driven accommodations. The hotel in London, a Grade II listed building, spans a rich history, while the Dubai hotel further establishes the brand’s footprint in luxury travel destinations.
Originally launched in May 2023 in India, the SUNDAY brand plans to increase its presence from three to 25 properties in India by March 2025. Puneet Yadav, Head of Oravel's UK business, emphasized that the demand for premium stays drives this expansion, allowing OYO to cater to the luxury market while offering value across all tiers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
