India Eyes Trade Opportunities Amid Trump's Tariff Pledges

India is positioned to benefit from US President-elect Donald Trump's plan to impose high tariffs on imports from China, Mexico, and Canada. Niti Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam suggests this could open massive trade opportunities for India amid expected disruptions in US trade relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:01 IST
Niti Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam has highlighted potential export opportunities for India following US President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs. Trump plans to enforce high tariffs on imports from China, Mexico, and Canada, creating potential trade shifts beneficial to India.

Subrahmanyam believes India is well-positioned to seize these prospects if it prepares effectively, describing the situation as a significant chance for economic expansion. He warned of substantial disruptions in US trade owing to the tariffs but emphasized the potential for trade diversification.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairperson of NITI Aayog, Suman Bery, indicated that trade policies need careful calibration to avoid creating local monopolies, stating that both exports and imports are crucial for the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

