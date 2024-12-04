SailPoint Expands Global Presence with AWS Mumbai Integration

SailPoint Technologies, Inc., a renowned leader in unified identity security for enterprises, has announced its operational expansion to Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Mumbai, marking its ninth global point of presence. By hosting on AWS's Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region, SailPoint aims to deliver enhanced geographical coverage and service capabilities across India.

The strategic move not only facilitates compliance with local data residency and privacy regulations but also ensures high availability through a multi-tenant SaaS environment exclusively isolated from other AWS regions. The Mumbai data center will empower Indian enterprises with greater flexibility, agility, and lower latency, ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.

With India's focus on digital innovation under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, SailPoint's expansion is perfectly timed to support enterprises in maximizing their cloud investments and enhancing identity security. As part of this initiative, SailPoint's Atlas platform will enable customers to fortify access controls, policies, and processes, thereby reinforcing data governance and sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)