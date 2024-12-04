SailPoint Expands Global Presence with AWS Mumbai Integration
SailPoint Technologies enhances its global reach by launching operations on Amazon Web Services in Mumbai, India. This move supports SailPoint's unified identity security services, offering improved data residency, compliance, and lower latency for Indian enterprises. It aligns with India's digital transformation goals and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act.
- Country:
- India
SailPoint Technologies, Inc., a renowned leader in unified identity security for enterprises, has announced its operational expansion to Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Mumbai, marking its ninth global point of presence. By hosting on AWS's Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region, SailPoint aims to deliver enhanced geographical coverage and service capabilities across India.
The strategic move not only facilitates compliance with local data residency and privacy regulations but also ensures high availability through a multi-tenant SaaS environment exclusively isolated from other AWS regions. The Mumbai data center will empower Indian enterprises with greater flexibility, agility, and lower latency, ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.
With India's focus on digital innovation under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, SailPoint's expansion is perfectly timed to support enterprises in maximizing their cloud investments and enhancing identity security. As part of this initiative, SailPoint's Atlas platform will enable customers to fortify access controls, policies, and processes, thereby reinforcing data governance and sovereignty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Strategic Climate Push at COP29: Bold Actions & Global Cooperation
Shastri Urges India to Overcome Past Defeats Ahead of Crucial Australia Series
India Bolsters Support for Palestinian Refugees with $2.5 Million UN Contribution
India Strengthens Fight Against Air Pollution with New Health Advisory
Yashasvi Jaiswal: India's Next Cricket Legend?