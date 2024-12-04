Left Menu

SailPoint Expands Global Presence with AWS Mumbai Integration

SailPoint Technologies enhances its global reach by launching operations on Amazon Web Services in Mumbai, India. This move supports SailPoint's unified identity security services, offering improved data residency, compliance, and lower latency for Indian enterprises. It aligns with India's digital transformation goals and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:35 IST
SailPoint Expands Global Presence with AWS Mumbai Integration
SailPoint Now Runs on AWS Through the AWS Asia Pacific - Mumbai Region to Support Demand for Identity Security in India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SailPoint Technologies, Inc., a renowned leader in unified identity security for enterprises, has announced its operational expansion to Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Mumbai, marking its ninth global point of presence. By hosting on AWS's Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region, SailPoint aims to deliver enhanced geographical coverage and service capabilities across India.

The strategic move not only facilitates compliance with local data residency and privacy regulations but also ensures high availability through a multi-tenant SaaS environment exclusively isolated from other AWS regions. The Mumbai data center will empower Indian enterprises with greater flexibility, agility, and lower latency, ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.

With India's focus on digital innovation under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, SailPoint's expansion is perfectly timed to support enterprises in maximizing their cloud investments and enhancing identity security. As part of this initiative, SailPoint's Atlas platform will enable customers to fortify access controls, policies, and processes, thereby reinforcing data governance and sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024