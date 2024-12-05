India's MedTech Revolution: Poised for Global Leadership

India is plotting a substantial ascent in the global medical technology (MedTech) arena, with ambitions to elevate its market share from 1.6% to between 10% and 12% over the next quarter-century, according to a significant report by EY India. This projection aligns with the nation's rapid MedTech sectorial advancements, which are anticipated to reach unprecedented milestones in the near future. Currently valued at approximately USD 12 billion for 2023-24, the Indian medical device market is on track to swell over four times to USD 50 billion by 2030.

The report emphasizes India's potential shift from a predominant role as an importer to a burgeoning global leader and exporter within the MedTech industry. Key elements driving this transition include a skilled workforce, competitive cost structures, technological progression, and supportive government policies fostering domestic manufacturing and innovation. These strengths uniquely position India to not only partake in but also to spearhead the future trajectory of the international MedTech landscape.

The country is poised to redefine its presence from a mere participant to a frontrunner, steering the industry's forthcoming directions. This growth surge is further underpinned by increasing chronic disease rates, an aging demographic, and an amplified focus on preventive healthcare. Additionally, changes towards digitally integrated healthcare solutions, cutting-edge therapies, and care beyond conventional hospital settings are contributing to this evolution. As India's middle class expands, incomes rise, and healthcare insurance becomes more pervasive, these factors further catalyze MedTech advancement. Combining inherent digital and technological innovation prowess with robust infrastructure, rising medical tourism, and decisive government initiatives, India is positioned for a transformative industrial journey. Thus, India is not only set to emerge as a key export hub but also as a pivotal leader in the global MedTech innovation arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)