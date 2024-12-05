Indo-Vietnamese Film Premieres in India: A Cinematic Triumph

The star-studded Mumbai premiere of the Vietnamese film 'A Fragile Flower,' directed by Mai Thu Huyen, marked a milestone in Indo-Vietnamese cinematic collaboration. Hosted on December 3, 2004, at Maison PVR, Jio World, the event featured the Consul General of Vietnam, Le Quang Bien, adding prestige to the evening.

This mesmerizing film, which debuted at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, continues to win the hearts of Indian audiences with its evocative narrative and stunning visuals. The premiere saw prominent figures from Bollywood, including Producer Shabbir Boxwala, and A-list celebrities who lauded the film's artistic endeavor.

'A Fragile Flower' exemplifies a cultural bridge, being the first Vietnamese film dubbed in Hindi and English, and aligning with India's 'Act East Policy.' With post-production work executed in Northeast India, the film has become a symbol of cultural unity and is now set for a national release across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)