Indo-Vietnamese Film Premieres in India: A Cinematic Triumph

The premiere of 'A Fragile Flower,' a Vietnamese film, captivated audiences in Mumbai, symbolizing growing Indo-Vietnamese cinematic ties. The event, attended by eminent personalities and diplomats, highlighted the film's cultural impact and showcased its artistic brilliance. The film continues to unite audiences globally with its compelling storytelling.

Updated: 05-12-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 17:13 IST
Super Successful Mumbai Premier of A FRAGILE FLOWER - Massive Theatre release in India Soon. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The star-studded Mumbai premiere of the Vietnamese film 'A Fragile Flower,' directed by Mai Thu Huyen, marked a milestone in Indo-Vietnamese cinematic collaboration. Hosted on December 3, 2004, at Maison PVR, Jio World, the event featured the Consul General of Vietnam, Le Quang Bien, adding prestige to the evening.

This mesmerizing film, which debuted at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, continues to win the hearts of Indian audiences with its evocative narrative and stunning visuals. The premiere saw prominent figures from Bollywood, including Producer Shabbir Boxwala, and A-list celebrities who lauded the film's artistic endeavor.

'A Fragile Flower' exemplifies a cultural bridge, being the first Vietnamese film dubbed in Hindi and English, and aligning with India's 'Act East Policy.' With post-production work executed in Northeast India, the film has become a symbol of cultural unity and is now set for a national release across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

