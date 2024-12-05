Boosting Startups: MCL's Commitment to Innovation in Odisha
Mahanadi Coalfields Limited has signed an MoU with Foundation for Technology Business Incubator to support startups in Odisha. With Rs 4.65 crore investment, the initiative will support around 30 startups through funding and resources, with a special focus on empowering women entrepreneurs.
- Country:
- India
Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has officially partnered with the Foundation for Technology Business Incubator (FTBI) at the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela. This collaboration aims to bolster the startup ecosystem in Odisha by investing Rs 4.65 crore over the next three years.
The funding, part of MCL's Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, is intended to nurture around 30 startups in Odisha, providing essential resources such as seed funding, skill training, and office equipment, along with research and development labs.
An emphasis on empowering women entrepreneurs forms a core component of the project. Workshops and seminars will be conducted to equip women with the necessary skills and networks to become successful in the competitive world of startups.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- MCL
- FTBI
- startups
- Odisha
- innovation
- women entrepreneurs
- CSR
- funding
- entrepreneurship
- technology
ALSO READ
Billion Hearts Secures $4 Million Seed Funding for Global Digital Innovation
HealthNxt Initiative: Democratizing Healthcare Access in India Through Digital Innovation
Karnataka Leaps Forward: Economic Growth, Technological Advancement, and Green Innovations
Revolutionizing Breast Health: Orchids Breast Care Centre's Groundbreaking Innovations
Pioneering Healthcare Innovation: Insights from Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024