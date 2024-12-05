Injury Incident on IndiGo's Delhi Ramp: Immediate Action Taken

IndiGo Airlines has issued an apology to a passenger who sustained injuries after slipping on a ramp at the Delhi airport while disembarking an aircraft in August. The incident has resulted in a significant injury, leaving the passenger unable to walk for an extended period.

The passenger detailed the incident on social media, stating that he slipped on a moist patch halfway down the ramp, which led to his fall and subsequent hospitalization. IndiGo responded by providing immediate medical attention and refunded the passenger's ticket. The airline has maintained that upon examination, the ramp was dry and functioning normally.

IndiGo expressed its deep regret over the incident and emphasized its commitment to passenger safety. The airline ensured that both their own staff and airport personnel made thorough checks of the equipment, concluding that no faults were present. Despite this, they have taken measures to address the passenger's grievances promptly.

