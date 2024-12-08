Left Menu

Safe Zone Project Enhances Pilgrimage Safety on Sabarimala Route

The Safe Zone Project by Kerala's Motor Vehicles Department has significantly reduced road accidents during the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season to the Sabarimala temple. With intensified monitoring and proactive measures, the route has seen a remarkable decrease in accidents compared to the previous year.

Safe Zone Project Enhances Pilgrimage Safety on Sabarimala Route
The Safe Zone Project, spearheaded by Kerala's Motor Vehicles Department, is proving effective as it reaches the halfway mark of the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season to the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple. This initiative has been credited with creating safer journeys for devotees along the pilgrimage route.

According to officials, road accidents have decreased significantly compared to last year. In the past 21 days, 38 accidents were reported within a 400-km radius near Elavunkal, Erumely, and Kuttikkanam, resulting in minor injuries but no serious casualties. This is a noticeable improvement over the previous year, which recorded 60 accidents and two fatalities.

The success of the project is attributed to intensified patrolling, improved road conditions, and favorable weather. An official release highlighted that 24 squads have been deployed for continuous monitoring. Additional measures include driver education and the distribution of black tea to prevent drowsiness. Emergency services are on high alert, and a repair unit offers free services for vehicles in need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

