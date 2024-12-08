Left Menu

Empowerment Revolution: Women SHGs in Himachal Pradesh Thrive

Women Self Help Groups (SHGs) in Himachal Pradesh, supported by the National Rural Employment Mission, have transformed homemakers into confident entrepreneurs. With 43,000 SHGs comprising 4 lakh members, they're thriving at Saras Fairs. These women earn around Rs 1 lakh annually by selling traditional and organic products, achieving economic independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 08-12-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 19:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh's rural economy is witnessing a significant transformation, thanks to the Women Self Help Groups (SHGs) under the National Rural Employment Mission. The initiative has turned homemakers into entrepreneurs, showcasing a dynamic shift in traditional roles.

The state hosts about 43,000 women SHGs with 4 lakh members, engaging in various business activities. Their products, displayed at Saras Fairs, include traditional food, handicrafts, and organic items, which are gaining popularity and driving economic growth.

Women, now earning around Rs 1 lakh annually, have transitioned from domestic roles to confident participants in the economic sphere. Empowered by newfound financial capabilities, some have achieved the title 'Lakhpati Didi.' Their success stories underline a broader shift towards self-reliance and entrepreneurship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

